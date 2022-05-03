Baseball signed by Zelenskyy to be sold for Ukraine relief

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy autographed a baseball for an American collector in 2019, he probably had no idea it would one day be used to help his nation during a time of need. Auctioneer RR Auction of Boston said Tuesday that the official Rawlings Major League baseball is being sold by Randy Kaplan. He’s a renowned collector of more than 500 balls that have been signed by world leaders. A portion of the proceeds will go to war relief efforts in Ukraine. The ball was expected to sell for at least $15,000 but the leading bid as of Tuesday had already exceeded that amount.