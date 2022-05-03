Alonso helps Mets get to Morton, top Braves 5-4 in DH opener

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso had two RBI singles as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York’s bullpen closed out a five-hitter to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in the opener of a doubleheader. Four of the Mets’ first five batters reached against Morton, with the Mets taking a 2-0 lead on RBI singles by Alonso and Eduardo Escobar. Alonso added another run-scoring single during New York’s two-run second inning. Morton had 56 pitches through two innings but rebounded to cover 5 2/3 on 99 pitches, allowing five runs on six hits. The 38-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA this season to 6.85.