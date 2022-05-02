UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has kicked out Russian soccer teams from the Women’s European Championship, the next men’s Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. It’s the latest round of sanctions during Russia’s war on Ukraine. FIFA and UEFA previously suspended Russian national and club teams in February. UEFA says Portugal will now take Russia’s place in the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament being hosted by England in July. Russian league winner Zenit St. Petersburg’s place in the next Champions League group stage will go instead to the champion of Scotland,