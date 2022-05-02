Seeking spot in Europe, Atalanta draws with Salernitana 1-1

ROME (AP) — A late equalizer has earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Salernitana in Serie A. The result kesps alive Atalanta’s chances of extending its five-year streak of playing in Europe. Atalanta remained eighth but moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina. Only the top seven are likely to qualify for Europe. Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic scored in the 88th with a confident, angled shot inside the far post. Ederson volleyed in from close range midway through the first half for an in-form Salernitana side that had won three straight. Salernitana remained 18th and missed out on a chance to move level with 17th-placed Cagliari.