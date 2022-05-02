Ryan Ramsey is perfect fit as Maryland’s new No. 1 starter

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Maryland’s Ryan Ramsey was still hearing from family, friends and old teammates three days after he pitched only the 20th nine-inning perfect game since the NCAA began tracking the statistic in 1957. Ramsey did it in a 13-0 win over Northwestern on Friday. The junior left-hander had worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen his first two seasons. Friday marked his first outing since being promoted from No. 2 starter to No. 1. He threw a career-high 118 pitches, 80 of them strikes. He had 10 strikeouts and went to a three-ball count five times.