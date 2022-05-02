Skip to Content
Predators without Saros for 1st 2 games of series with Avs

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — All-Star goaltender Juuse Saros will miss the first two games of Nashville’s first-round series with Colorado due to a left leg injury. Predators coach John Hynes says a decision hasn’t been made between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram. The loss of Saros is a blow to the Predators as they face the top-seeded Avalanche. They boast one of the top-scoring offenses in the league. The Avalanche also will see the return of captain Gabriel Landeskog. He’s been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery on March 14.  

