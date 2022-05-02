Gov gets bill allowing athletes to use UConn name in deals

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

Connecticut lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow college athletes at state universities to use their school’s name and logo in endorsement deals. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said he supports the concept of the legislation but will have to read through it before deciding whether to sign it. UConn had asked for the bill. Executive associate athletic director Neal Eskin testified that the current law puts the Huskies at a recruiting disadvantage.