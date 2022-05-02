Ben Olsen leaves NWSL’s Spirit after 8 months as president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ben Olsen has left the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit after eight months as club president that included a championship last season. The move was announced by the team on Monday. Olsen was hired by the Spirit in September. He previously played and coached at D.C. United following a playing and coaching career there. Olsen assumed operation of the Spirit in October, when Steve Baldwin resigned as CEO and managing partner of the team after coach Richie Burke was fired for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy. Olsen helped oversee the transition of majority ownership to Michele Kang.