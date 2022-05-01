She’s up! Whitmore 1st woman to start Atlantic League game

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Kelsie Whitmore played left field and batted ninth for the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday, becoming the first woman to start a game in the Atlantic League and one of the first to do so in a league connected to Major League Baseball. The 23-year-old Whitmore cracked manager Edgardo Alfonzo’s lineup for the FerryHawks’ game at the Gastonia Honey Hunters in North Carolina. Whitmore, a right-handed hitter, struck out in her first at-bat and was hit by a pitch in the second. She hustled toward first base after being struck in the arm by a breaking pitch.