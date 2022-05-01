Rain postpones NASCAR Cup race at Dover to Monday

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Rain postponed Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway to Monday. Dover got in only 78 laps before the race was red flagged. The race resumes at noon Monday. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott starting 1-2. Ryan Blaney is third, Martin Truex Jr. is fourth and William Byron fifth. Dover will hold a Monday race for the fourth time in 104 career Cup races. Truex has won twice at Dover on Mondays.