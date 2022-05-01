Penguins’ All-Star goalie Jarry to miss start of playoffs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their first-round playoff matchup with the New York Rangers without Tristan Jarry. Head coach Mike Sullivan says Jarry will likely not play in Games 1 and 2 when the series opens in New York. Sullivan characterized Jarry as “day to day” and did not rule Jarry turning out at some point. Jarry hasn’t played since being diagnosed with a lower-body injury following a victory over the New York Islanders on April 14. Casey DeSmith will get the nod when the series opens at Madison Square Garden.