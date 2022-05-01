O’Ward shifts focus away from contract and picks up victory

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — Pato O’Ward picked up his first win of the IndyCar season with a bold pass on Rinus VeeKay at Barber Motorsports Park. The Mexican went outside of the pole-sitter following pit stops to seize control of the race and earn his third career victory. The win with Arrow McLaren SP made Chevrolet a perfect 4 for 4 on the IndyCar season. Alex Palou finished second and claimed the IndyCar points lead and VeeKay faded to third. O’Ward has recently agreed to terms on a new contract with McLaren that has helped clear his mind and allowed him to focus on winning.