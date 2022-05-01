Osaka, Muguruza exit Madrid Open in 2nd round

MADRID (AP) — Naomi Osaka and Garbiñe Muguruza were among leading players to be knocked out of the Madrid Open on a day of upsets. Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Osaka 6-3, 6-1 in the second round Sunday on the Spanish capital’s outdoor clay courts. Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka enjoyed six aces but had her serve broken five times. Sorribes Tormo next faces Daria Kasatkina after she fought back to upset fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina brushed aside Muguruza 6-3, 6-0.