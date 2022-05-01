Lille crashes to 3-0 defeat to Troyes in French league

TROYES, France (AP) — Mid-table Lille had its European hopes dashed when it had two players sent off and conceded three penalties in a 3-0 defeat at Troyes in the French league on Sunday. Lille is six points off a Europa Conference League playoff spot with just three rounds left. Strikers Yilmaz and Jonathan David led Lille to the league title last year but have been misfiring this season. Yilmaz and David have scored only one goal each in all competitions this year. The 35th round ends later Sunday with Marseille vs. Lyon, Monaco vs. Angers, Bordeaux vs. Nice, Montpellier vs. Metz, Brest vs. Clermont, and Lorient vs. Reims.