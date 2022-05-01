Freeland tosses 7 solid innings, Rockies beat Reds, 10-1

By MICHAEL KELLY

The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland tossed seven strong innings for his first win of the season, and the Colorado Rockies completed a series sweep of the struggling Cincinnati Reds 10-1. Brendan Rodgers broke out of a season-long slump with two hits and four RBIs and C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk homered for the Rockies. Freeland (1-3), who signed a five-year, $64-million extension on April 19, allowed a run on four hits against a Cincinnati team that is off to its worst start in franchise history. The Reds (3-19) have lost six straight and 17 of their last 18. Brandon Drury homered and doubled for the Reds, who surpassed the 2018 team that started 4-18.