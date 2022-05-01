Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles gets released by Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have released veteran quarterback Nick Foles two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky. New general manager Ryan Poles had told reporters he hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields. He had one year left on his contract. Foles took Super Bowl 52 honors for Philadelphia. The Bears acquired him from Jacksonville in March 2020. Foles was third string last year behind Fields and Andy Dalton. He started one game with the other two quarterbacks injured, and threw for 250 yards in a win at Seattle in late December.