Arsenal, Spurs maintain CL chase; survival boost for Everton

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal remained in fourth place after Gabriel’s header secured a 2-1 win at West Ham in the Premier League. That kept Arsenal two points ahead of Tottenham after its north London rival beat Leicester 3-1 on Sunday through Son Heung-min’s double. Chelsea looks well placed to qualify for the Champions League despite now being only three points ahead of Arsenal with four games remaining after losing 1-0 at Everton. Richarlison’s goal gives Everton renewed hope of avoiding relegation. Richarlison picked up a lit flare during his goal celebrations and threw it back into the stand.