Wolves realize progress from 1st-round exit not a given

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves flourished in their first full season under coach Chris Finch. They led the NBA in scoring, improved on defense and revived their long-frustrated fan base while reaching the playoffs for the first time in four years. More progress is no guarantee in this league, though. Taking the next step in a tough Western Conference from this first-round defeat by Memphis will be a challenge. The Grizzlies won in six games to advance. The Timberwolves lost fourth-quarter leads of 10-plus points three times in the playoff series.