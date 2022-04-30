Uncontested: Benzema-led Madrid wins Liga title with ease

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid made it look easy this time. Madrid won its record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a campaign few could contest. It lifted the trophy with four rounds left after routing Espanyol 4-0 with its backup players on Saturday. Madrid was in control from the start thanks to an offense led by a red-hot Karim Benzema. It successfully fended off every run made by its challengers and comfortably won its second league title in three seasons. Madrid led in all but six rounds early in the season and was at the top since the 14th round in November.