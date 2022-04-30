Springer homers twice vs former team, Jays beat Astros 2-1

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays over Houston 2-1 and snapping the Astros’ season-long winning streak at four. Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third, the 19th multi-homer game of his career. Springer has hit six home runs this season, three against Houston. He was the MVP of the 2017 World Series when the Astros won their only championship.