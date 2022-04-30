Schwarber HR as Phils bounce back from no-hitter, beat Mets

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from being no-hit by beating the New York Mets 4-1. Held hitless by five Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss Friday night, the Phillies broke through when Nick Castellanos led off the second with a single. Mets starter Taijuan Walker and reliever Trevor May blanked the Phillies through six innings before J.T. Realmuto drew a one-out walk in the seventh from Adam Ottavino. Schwarber, who entered Saturday hitting .164, followed by homering to right-center field for a 2-1 lead.