Rossi crashes hard ahead of IndyCar qualifying at Barber

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — Alexander Rossi destroyed his car in Saturday morning practice at Barber Motorsports Park. Andretti Autosport had under three hours to repair the damage ahead of IndyCar qualifying. Rossi hopes to use Barber as his breakout race in a frustrating start to the season. He showed speed in Friday practice and planned to use the 45-minute Saturday morning session to prepare for qualifying. But Rossi lost control of his car in the 17th and final turn with 31 minutes remaining in practice and slammed hard into a barrier on Barber’s permanent road course.