Rebuilding Texans take Stingley, Green in 1st round

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — On a team that could use help at just about every position, the Houston Texans addressed several important needs in this year’s draft. Houston hadn’t had a first-round draft pick since 2019, but had two this season to help boost the talent on this rebuilding team. The Texans used the No. 3 pick on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and traded down from the 13th pick they received as part of the Deshaun Watson trade to No. 15 to get offensive lineman Kenyon Green later in the first round.