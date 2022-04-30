Patriots shore up OL, pick a QB and a couple more Joneses

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

The Patriots drafted three players to protect quarterback Mac Jones and one to back him up. After making a surprising reach for Chattanooga guard Cole Strange in the first round of the NFL draft, the Patriots added LSU guard Chasen Hines and Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Stueber on Day Three. Coach Bill Belichick also helped out the offense by moving up to grab Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round and drafted a pair of running backs. But the biggest surprise might have been Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round. He’ll join the quarterback room as a backup to Jones.