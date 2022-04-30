Panthers turn to defense, speed on final day of the draft

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule went back to his college roots on Day Three of the NFL draft. The Panthers traded up into the fourth round to select Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith on Saturday. They dealt both of their fifth-round picks to Washington to make the move. Like Smith, Rhule was once played linebacker for the Nittany Lions. The Panthers finished the afternoon by selecting 6-foot-5, 246-pound edge rusher Amare’ Barno from Virginia Tech and 6-foot-5, 311-pound guard Cade Mays from Tennessee in the sixth round. They added Baylor cornerback Kalon “Boogie” Barnes in the seventh round. Barnes was the fastest player at the scouting combine by running a 4.23 40-yard dash.