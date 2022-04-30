Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise’s biggest stars all want to know how long the team’s already painful rebuild is going to take. Toews, Kane and DeBrincat each have one year left on their contracts after the Blackhawks finished a miserable 28-42-12 season with a 3-2 overtime loss at Buffalo on Friday night. Davidson, who took over as general manager when the team dropped his interim tag in March, also has to make a decision on interim coach Derek King.