Lauer fans 11, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 9-1 win over Cubs

By JOE TOTORAITIS

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer kept up his strikeout success, fanning 11 in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-1. Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe connected for consecutive home runs in the eighth. The Cubs are 2-9 in the last 11 games after winning six of 10 to start the season. Lauer, who struck out a career-high 13 last weekend against Philadelphia, reached double digits in strikeouts in consecutive games for the first time in his career.