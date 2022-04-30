Confident Celtics feel ready for challenge of Giannis, Bucks

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The only team to register a first-round sweep, the Boston Celtics enter their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks loaded with confidence. Boston’s defense stymied a Brooklyn Nets team featuring two of the league’s elite scorers in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Fully healthy again after Robert Williams’ return, the Celtics now turn their attention to reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee. The Bucks rolled to a 4-1 win over Chicago but may have to take on Boston’s top-rated defense without Khris Middleton. He hasn’t played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Game 2 against the Bulls.