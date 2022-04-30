Anderson, Robert homer in rainy 4-0 ChiSox win over Angels

By SARAH TROTTO

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson and Luis Robert homered to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on a rainy Saturday, snapping the Angels’ six-game winning streak.

Josh Harrison, AJ Pollock and Anderson had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who won for the second time in 12 games.

Vince Velasquez (1-2) held the Angels to four hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings. He was 0-9 with a 9.57 ERA in his previous 12 starts.

A downpour forced a rain delay in the sixth inning, with Mike Trout facing a 2-2 count. As players exited the field, Trout remained at the plate and Velasquez on the mound. They smiled at each other, and Trout gestured for Velasquez to continue pitching before walking to the dugout.

Tanner Banks replaced Velasquez after the 1-hour, 1-minute delay and got Trout to ground out on his first pitch — the ninth of the delayed at-bat.

Tyler Wade had two hits for the AL West-leading Angels, who were trying to climb to eight games above .500 for the first time since June 10, 2018. Three-time MVP Trout and reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani were a combined 0 for 8 with two strikeouts.

Robert connected in his second game back from a groin strain for a three-run shot off José Suarez (0-2) in the fifth, scoring Harrison and Anderson.

Anderson also homered against Suarez for his 15th career leadoff shot and eighth on a first pitch.

Liam Hendriks, who entered with a 4.76 ERA, got Trout and Ohtani to fly out before issuing a walk and inducing a lineout to end the game.

Chicago has scored four runs or more just three times since April 13.

Velasquez last won June 29, 2021, against Miami. He retired nine straight before allowing two-out singles to Kurt Suzuki and Wade in the fifth. David Fletcher lined out to end the inning. Suarez gave up four runs and eight hits in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Andrew Vaughn (right wrist) was out of the lineup after he was hit by a pitch Friday. He is day-to-day. …INF Yoán Moncada (oblique strain) began a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Charlotte.

Angels: RHP Archie Bradley (left abdominal strain) went on the 10-day injured list, and RHP Elvis Peguero was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. …RHP Noah Syndergaard (illness) was doing well after he was scratched Friday, manager Joe Maddon said. He hadn’t decided when Syndergaard will next start. …INF Fletcher will play at second base to help him return from his hip injury, Maddon said. Fletcher started at shortstop Friday after he was activated from the injured list.

UP NEXT

RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 2.93 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Angels on Sunday, facing White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-2, 9.00).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports