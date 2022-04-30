After great start, Nadal returns from injury at Madrid Open

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal looks to resume his season where he left off before being sidelined by an injury that halted a great start to his year. Nadal will seek his fourth title of the season this week at the Madrid Open as he returns to action following a rib stress fracture that kept him out for about a month. Nadal had won his first 20 matches of the year before getting injured in the semifinals at Indian Wells. He made it to the final but lost to Taylor Fritz for his first defeat. Nadal missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of the injury.