UConn guard Caroline Ducharme undergoes hip surgery

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball player Caroline Ducharme has undergone surgery on her left hip. The school says Thursday’s procedure repaired damage from an injury the rising sophomore suffered before arriving at UConn. Ducharme, who made the All-Big East second team as a freshman, was to begin a rehabilitation program Friday. She is expected to be ready for the 2022-23 preseason. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 31 games during her freshman season, making 11 starts.