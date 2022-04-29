Soler, Rojas homer, Marlins top Seattle for 6th straight win

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler and Miguel Rojas homered and the Miami Marlins won their sixth straight game, beating the Seattle Mariners 8-6. The first inning blast by Soler bounced off a column behind the left-center field pavilion and was measured at 468 feet, the third-longest in the major leagues this season. Jesús Sánchez’s two-run single with the bases loaded against Mariners starter Matt Brash capped a four-run second. Jesús Aguilar and Jacob Stallings also had RBI singles that pushed the Marlins’ lead to 6-3. Miami increased its lead on Rojas’ two-run shot in the third. A day after getting hit in the jaw with a pitch against Washington, Rojas powered a fastball from Mariners’ reliever Matthew Festa over the wall in left for his first homer of the season.