Seahawks select Mafe, Walker back-to-back in 2nd round

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks continued to address specific needs by selecting edge rusher Boye Mafe from Minnesota with the No. 40 pick and running back Kenneth Walker III from Michigan State at No. 41 in the second round of the NFL draft. Selecting Mafe made sense for Seattle, which is looking to bolster its pass rush with an athletic edge. The drafting of Walker immediately raises questions about the health of running back Chris Carson after he underwent neck surgery last season. The picks also showed Seattle wasn’t interested in any of the quarterbacks that were still available.