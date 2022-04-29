Saints draft Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor in 2nd round

By LES EAST

Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints turned their attention to defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting defensive back Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee. Taylor, 6-foot, 195 pounds, had four interceptions during his time with the Vols, including two last season. He made 162 tackles in his career. Taylor played primarily cornerback in college, but the Saints might take a look at him at safety or nickel-back where they have more pressing needs. The Saints traded selected Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave with the 11th overall pick Thursday night in the first round before taking Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning at No. 19. New Orleans does not have another pick until the fifth round Saturday.