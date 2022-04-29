Panthers trade up, draft Mississippi QB Corral in 3rd round

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers selected quarterback Matt Corral from Mississippi after trading into the bottom half of the third round. Corral was selected 94th overall Friday night. He is the fourth quarterback selected following Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s Ridder and Liberty’s Malik Willis. The Panthers gave up this year’s fourth round pick and next year’s third-round pick to the New England Patriots to get Corral. Carolina’s next pick is in the fifth round on Saturday.