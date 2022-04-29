No-no-no-no-no! 5 Mets pitchers combine to no-hit Phillies

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0. Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history. Díaz finished it off in style, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth. Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only previous no-hitter in 2012 against St. Louis. The Mets began play as an expansion team in 1962. Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo had the best defensive play, making a diving catch on Jean Segura’s sinking liner in right-center to end the third.