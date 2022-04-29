Malkin, Letang help Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, 5-3

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins (46-25-11), who will open the Stanley Cup playoffs next week at the New York Rangers. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal for the fourth straight game for Columbus (37-38-7), and Gustav Nyquist and Justin danforth also scored. J-F Berube started in goal for Columbus and gave up three goals on eight shots. He was replaced by Elvis Merzilikins, who had 40 saves the rest of the way.