Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:15 PM

Malkin, Letang help Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, 5-3

KION 2020

By DAN SCIFO
Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins (46-25-11), who will open the Stanley Cup playoffs next week at the New York Rangers. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal for the fourth straight game for Columbus (37-38-7), and Gustav Nyquist and Justin danforth also scored. J-F Berube started in goal for Columbus and gave up three goals on eight shots. He was replaced by Elvis Merzilikins, who had 40 saves the rest of the way.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content