By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz entered this season as one of the favorites to win the NBA title. Like a few other teams on the top of that list, they wound up as disappointments. The Jazz lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games for their second first-round exit in three seasons. Potential future changes after another disappointing end could center on Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert.