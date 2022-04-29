Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June. He took over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during its three-year rebuilding effort. The Rangers finished second in the Metropolitan Division and grabbed their first playoff appearance in five years. New York also has its first 50-win season since 2015. That’s a remarkable turnaround and it helped the Rangers land home ice when the playoffs open next week.