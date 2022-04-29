Eagles get center Jurgens, linebacker Dean on Day 2

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted a potential successor to four-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce, selecting Nebraska’s Cameron Jurgens in the second round of the NFL draft and then took Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round Friday night. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Jurgens was a three-year starter at Nebraska. He was chosen with the 51st overall pick. Dean was an All-American and Butkus Award winner as the top linebacker in the country last season. He slipped to the 83rd pick because of medical concerns and size — he’s 5-foot-11, 229 pounds.