Dolphins take LB Tindall with 102nd pick in the NFL draft

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Channing Tindall will forever be the No. 102 pick in this year’s NFL draft. To the Miami Dolphins, he was No. 1. For Tindall, and for the Dolphins, two days of waiting finally ended late Friday night. The Dolphins took the Georgia linebacker with the 102nd overall pick, their first of this year’s draft. They brought out Larry Csonka, part of the 1972 perfect Dolphins team, to make the pick in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder finished his last college season as Georgia’s third-leading tackler, with 67 stops for the national champions.