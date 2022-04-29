Detroit drafts Kentucky DE Josh Paschal, a cancer survivor

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have selected Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal in the second round, taking another pass-rushing talent early in the NFL draft. Detroit took Paschal at No. 46 overall, using the pick it acquired from Minnesota after moving up in the first round to take Alabama receiver Jameson Williams. Paschal is a a cancer survivor, who underwent three surgeries along with monthly immunotherapy in 2018 to treat malignant melanoma in his right foot.