Bucs draft DT Logan Hall with 1st pick of second round

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the second night of the NFL draft by selecting Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall with the 33rd overall pick. Coach Todd Bowles says the 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle was one of several players the Bucs were considering taking at No. 27 before the team traded out of the first round. In return for allowing Jacksonville to trade up to take linebacker Devin Lloyd, Tampa Bay moved down six spots to No. 33 and also picked up the first pick of the fourth and sixth rounds.