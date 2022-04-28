Varlamov makes 26 saves as Islanders rout Capitals 5-1

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson and Anders Lee scored first-period goals, Mathew Barzal had three assists and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves as the New York Islanders routed the playoff-bound Washington Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night. J.G. Pageau, Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey added third-period goals for the Islanders, who swept a home-and-home series with the playoff-bound Capitals this week and improved to 20-15-5 at home.