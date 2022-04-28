Trading post: 9 draft-day trades shake up 1st round

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Two more prominent wide receivers switched teams with Tennessee’s A.J. Brown and Baltimore’s Marquise Brown getting swapped during a dizzying stretch of the NFL draft. The Ravens traded Marquise Brown and the 100th overall pick to Arizona for the 23rd pick in the draft. Then the Titans dealt A.J. Brown to Philadelphia for the 18th and 101st picks. In all, 17 of the 23 picks made between Nos. 7 and 29 in the draft were made by teams that acquired them in trades. Eleven of those picks changed hands in the nine trades made during draft.