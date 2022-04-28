Rolling Marlins hand reeling Nats 8th straight loss, 3-2

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Rogers provided his longest outing of the season by allowing one run in six innings, and the Miami Marlins stretched their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 sweep-completing victory over the reeling Washington Nationals. Rogers gave up just two hits against a Nationals lineup that has produced merely 16 runs during a current eight-game losing skid. Cole Sulser worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to get his first save of 2022 in his first chance. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin is 0-4. The Marlins are 10-8. The Nationals fell to 6-15.