Phillies finish 4-game sweep of Rockies behind ace Wheeler

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler tossed one-hit ball over six shutout innings and Alec Bohm homered to help the Philadelphia Phillies complete a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 7-1 victory. Wheeler won his first game of the season. He struck out seven and walked four. The Rockies were swept in a four-game series in Philadelphia for the first time since July 2010. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper marked the 10-year anniversary of his MLB debut.