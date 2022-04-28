Patriots trade down, take Chattanooga’s Strange in 1st round

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made a move to replenish their offensive line, selecting guard Cole Strange with the 29th pick in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder was a five-year starter at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and was selected as a third-team FCS All-American for the Moccasins as a senior this season. He played guard and center in college and could be a candidate to fill some of New England’s voids on the line after it traded right guard Shaq Mason and lost utility offensive lineman Ted Karras in free agency. New England has at least one pick in every round to help replenish its roster. The Patriots begin Friday with one pick each in the second and third rounds.