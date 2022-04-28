No further action after banned Russian swimmer races

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Swimming’s world governing body FINA says it won’t seek any extra punishment for a Russian swimmer who competed at the national championships while serving a ban for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. FINA banned double Olympic backstroke gold medalist Evgeny Rylov for nine months last week after he appeared at the rally in Moscow last month. FINA said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday that its review determined the national championships were not under its direct oversight and so outside the scope of the ban.