Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. Cam Talbot, starting in net for the first time in a week, stopped 31 of 33 shots.Johnny Gaudreau scored his 40th goal of the season for the Flames, who have first place in the Pacific Division. Nikita Zadorov also scored for the Flames and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves.